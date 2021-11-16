Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Warm and breezy

By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enjoy the warm temperatures Tuesday because colder temperatures arrive on Wednesday behind fast moving cold front. Most of us will see afternoon temperatures back into the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. The cold front will move across Nebraska this afternoon and evening bringing colder, blustery conditions on Wednesday.

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm Tuesday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Well above average temperatures expected on Tuesday.
Well above average temperatures expected on Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will develop tonight and a gusty north-northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Lows in the lower 40s.

Mild temperatures for a November morning in eastern Nebraska. However, it will be blustery...
Mild temperatures for a November morning in eastern Nebraska. However, it will be blustery Tuesday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Wednesday morning and blustery. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon and it will be much colder. Highs in the upper 40s and north-northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Colder temperatures expected on Wednesday.
Colder temperatures expected on Wednesday.(1011 Weather)

Cool temperatures expected on Thursday with less wind and perhaps more sunshine. Friday will be a little warmer and breezier. Nice day on Saturday, cooler for Sunday and chilly on Monday.

Up and down temperatures over the next 7 days. At this time, mainly dry conditions expected...
Up and down temperatures over the next 7 days. At this time, mainly dry conditions expected through the period.(1011 Weather)

