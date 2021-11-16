Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: A chilly breeze will be blowin’...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gusty northwest winds and dramatically cooler temperatures will highlight your Wednesday weather...

A cold front will continue to sweep across the state Tuesday night...ushering in blustery conditions along with a much cooler air mass for Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows tonight will range from the 20s in parts of western Nebraska...to the low 30s-to-low 40s for the central and eastern parts of the state.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will hold in the low 40s-to-low 50s...a huge downgrade from the 60s and 70s of Monday and Tuesday. A gusty northwest wind of 20-to-40 mph will make it feel even “chillier”.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

As skies clear and winds diminish a bit Wednesday night...statewide temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s.

Thursday Morning Lows
Thursday Morning Lows(KOLN)

High temperatures on Thursday will again “struggle” into the 40s and lower 50s...even under mostly sunny skies.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

A warm front will slide across Nebraska on Friday...bringing us a gusty southerly wind and warming us back into the lower 50s-to-lower 60s.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

The new 7-Day Outlook takes us for a bit of a temperature ride...but unfortunately the swing is from the 40s to the 50s...not back into the 60s and 70s. We’ve got some chilly overnights headed our way as well over the next week...and it continues to look like mainly dry conditions will linger through the period.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

