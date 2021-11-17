Car thefts on the rise in Lincoln, police warning of leaving keys in car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As it gets colder in the Capital City, a lot of people will be heating up their car with the keys left behind. Police say it’s a bad idea.

Lincoln Police Department data shows that car thefts spike in the winter, especially in December and January.

In the past five years, 26 percent of car thefts occurred when keys were left in the vehicle. Twenty-three percent of cars stolen were parked outside an apartment complex, while 21 percent of car thefts occurred outside a house. When it comes to the day of the week, the highest number of reported thefts are on Monday mornings, which could also be a factor of theft over the weekends.

“Anytime you leave a vehicle unattended you’re basically putting up a beacon and an opportunity to steal a car,” LPD Public Information Officer, Erin Spilker said. “The exhaust from that car is super visible from the street and as a police officer when we’re driving around in the morning we can see it. A lot of times we try and alert people make sure you’re with your car.”

Investigators looking into cases of stolen cars said theft increased from October to November. They’re seeing a 66 percent jump compared to the first two weeks in October.

LPD does have some tips when it comes to helping prevent car thefts. Police say if you’re going to warm up your vehicle and keep it running, it’s best to stay in the car. They also recommend locking your doors at all times, even if you’re in your own driveway and remove anything from your car that might be valuable.

“Think about it twice, did I take everything out of my car and did I lock it up? If it’s running, don’t leave it unattended,” Spilker said. “We do live in a cold weather climate and it’s something to consider, maybe I need to get up 10 minutes earlier so that I can make sure that my car is warmed up on cold days.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.