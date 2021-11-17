Advertisement

I-180 traffic to be impacted Wednesday, Thursday nights

(Source: WALB)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says an overhead sign installation project will impact traffic on I-180 this week.

NDOT says the project is slatted to occur from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., both Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and then again Thursday night into Friday morning. Only the southbound lanes on I-180 will be impacted.

The department says the suggested detour includes taking the Superior Street exit, then continuing onto the I-180 on ramp to continue southbound from Superior.

A map of the suggested detour relating to the I-180 southbound closure for Wednesday and...
A map of the suggested detour relating to the I-180 southbound closure for Wednesday and Thursday nights.(Nebraska 511)

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through construction zones.

