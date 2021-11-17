Lincoln Police mental health coordinator improving department response to mental health calls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In August 2020, when mental health calls were at an all time high, the Lincoln Police Department created a new job - mental health coordinator.

Investigator Timothy Dolberg has held the position ever since.

“I was tasked with several other duties that have been spread throughout the department for more continuity, better communication,” Dolberg said.

He’s had two main priorities in the last 18 months. First, address the repeat callers, who in 2019 and 2020 made up more than 30% of all mental health calls for service.

“We know that puts a tremendous weight on our resources so using a data driven strategy, by speaking with our analysis unit, we tried to pinpoint who it is we’re spending the most time with,” Dolberg said.

Then, a team, made up of Investigator Dolberg, Sergeant John Walsh and several community partners, assess each one of those “high users.”

“We all talk amongst each other about those who are struggling, generating a large deal of calls. We discuss what services have we tried, what’s working, what’s not working, what can we do to positively impact them.”

Dolberg said for some of those people, it’s worked.

“We’ve had individuals who were generating four to five calls a day over months, almost a year. A few of those who we’ve been working with, working on, we haven’t had contact with since February of this year,” he said.

Another step forward has been to improve the response of officers on the street, responding to calls. Dolberg said officers have always received mental health training and for more than a decade have referred people to community resources. But now, Dolberg said they’re making it easier to access those resources in the moment by working closer with CenterPointe’s Crisis Response team.

“We’re seeing what we can do to bolster the mobile crisis response where they have the ability to give us 24/7 access to a mobile response team. During the day we call their crisis line and they can send someone out to the scene to help those who need more support,” Dolberg said.

He said they can also reach a crisis counselor after hours through dispatch, and that this is only the beginning to expanding this partnership.

“Hopefully we’ll have clinicians riding along with officers and responding side by side so you’ll have that safety aspect and highly trained clinician there to provide assessments,” Dolberg said.

Another area that’s been impacted are the number of people the department is sending to emergency protective custody, or EPC. Dolberg said officers use emergency protective custody when it’s a non-criminal situation but the individual poses a risk to themselves or others due to mental health or substance use concerns.

“That’s taking away personal liberties,” Dolberg said. “Nobody wants to do that. It’s our absolute last resort. We’d much rather work with community partners instead of having to handcuff someone and put them into a psych bed.”

Dolberg said the department hopes to continue expanding its resources and improving response.

“We are really looking forward to working with our partners to see what we can implement now to continue our efforts and show this is something we take seriously,” he said.

The department also recently publicized data on mental health calls for 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, there were 3,864 mental health calls for service. 35% of those calls were made by people who had called before. 387 of those calls were suicide attempts and 39 were suicides.

52.4% of callers were male, 47.6% were female.

76% of callers were white, 11% Black, 4% Hispanic, 2% Native American, 2% Asian and 2% were unknown.

62% percent of the callers were between 17-43.

304, or 9% of callers, were placed in emergency protective custody.

In 2019, there were 3,564 mental health calls for service. 31% of those calls were made by people who had called before. 366 of those calls were suicide attempts and 29 were suicides.

50.93% were male, 48.93% were female.

76% of callers were white, 11.69% of callers were Black, 5.53% of callers were Hispanic, 2.42% were Native American, 2.17% were Asian and 1.74% were unknown.

62% of callers were between 17-43.

340, or 10% of callers, were placed in emergency protective custody.

Complete data for 2021 is not yet available.

To date, there have been 3,154 mental health calls for service.

254 people have been placed in emergency protective custody so far.

