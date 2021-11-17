McGowens suffers broken foot, Huskers lost to rival Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska lost the game and a player Fred Hoiberg says is the heart and soul of the team on Tuesday. Trey McGowens suffered a broken foot, according to Hoiberg, during the Huskers’ 77-69 loss to in-state rival Creighton.

“Devastating news, Hoiberg said. “Its heartbreaking for a guy that’s come in here and bought into his role. He is our best leader.”

McGowens landed wrong midway through the first half, prompting the junior guard to leave the court. He returned to Nebraska’s bench on crutches.

Without McGowens, the Huskers rallied to trim a 19-point deficit to 1 in front of an energetic crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers had multiple possessions with the chance to take the lead, but was never able to go in front of Creighton (3-0).

Kobe Webster led Nebraska with 20 points off the bench. CJ Wilcher added 15 points for the Huskers, whose record falls to 1-2.

Nebraska next plays on Friday against Idaho State.

Creighton was led by freshman guard Ryan Nembhard’s 22 points against the Huskers. Ryan Hawks added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bluejays.

