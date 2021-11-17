McGowens undergoes surgery

University of Nebraska guard Trey McGowens underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon to repair a broken 5th metatarsal in his right foot. The injury occurred during the first half of Nebraska’s game against Creighton on Tuesday.

According to Nebraska Men’s Basketball Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig, the injury will sideline McGowens for between six and eight weeks, and McGowens is expected to have a full recovery.

McGowens, who had started all 30 games since transferring to Nebraska prior to last season, is averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He ranked second on the team in both scoring (10.7 ppg) and assists (2.3 apg) in 2020-21.

The Huskers return to action on Friday night against Idaho State. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. and the game will be carried on B1G+ and on select Husker Radio Network affiliates.

