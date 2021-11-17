Thursday Forecast: Just chillin’...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday was a bit of a “reality check” for 10-11 Country...and more typical November-like weather is expected on Thursday...

High pressure building in from the north and west will lead to clearing skies...lighter winds...and seasonably chilly overnight lows on your Wednesday night. Lows will fall into the teens and 20s for much of the area.

We expect to see plenty of sunshine on Thursday...but a bit of a brisk west-northwest wind will help keep afternoon highs seasonably cool. Look for readings in the low 40s to low 50s during the afternoon...with west-northwest winds of 8-to-18 mph and some gusts to 20 or 25 mph at times.

A warm front will push across the local forecast area on Friday...and that will bring gusty southerly winds to the region along with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and moderating temperatures in the low 50s to low 60s.

The latest 7-Day Outlook will continue to run with seasonal temperatures for the most part...with highs flip-flopping from the 40s...to the 50s...back to the 40s...and then back to the 50s once again. There will be a couple of weak disturbances sliding through the Central Plains over the next week or so...but at this point the potential for any significant moisture remains quite small...so we’ll continue with a dry outlook for now.

Today is November 17th...over half-way through the month of November...so it’s time to take a quick check of what’s coming our way in the not-to-distant future...here’s a look at our “Days Until...” graphic so you won’t get caught off guard...

