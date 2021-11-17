Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Just chillin’...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday was a bit of a “reality check” for 10-11 Country...and more typical November-like weather is expected on Thursday...

High pressure building in from the north and west will lead to clearing skies...lighter winds...and seasonably chilly overnight lows on your Wednesday night. Lows will fall into the teens and 20s for much of the area.

Thursday Morning Lows
Thursday Morning Lows(KOLN)

We expect to see plenty of sunshine on Thursday...but a bit of a brisk west-northwest wind will help keep afternoon highs seasonably cool. Look for readings in the low 40s to low 50s during the afternoon...with west-northwest winds of 8-to-18 mph and some gusts to 20 or 25 mph at times.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

A warm front will push across the local forecast area on Friday...and that will bring gusty southerly winds to the region along with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and moderating temperatures in the low 50s to low 60s.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook will continue to run with seasonal temperatures for the most part...with highs flip-flopping from the 40s...to the 50s...back to the 40s...and then back to the 50s once again. There will be a couple of weak disturbances sliding through the Central Plains over the next week or so...but at this point the potential for any significant moisture remains quite small...so we’ll continue with a dry outlook for now.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Today is November 17th...over half-way through the month of November...so it’s time to take a quick check of what’s coming our way in the not-to-distant future...here’s a look at our “Days Until...” graphic so you won’t get caught off guard...

Counting Down The Days
Counting Down The Days(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
The Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increased to the Mid-Orange "High Risk" category on Tuesday,...
Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increases further into High Risk category
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation

Latest News

Colder temperatures for Wednesday afternoon.
Windy and colder Wednesday
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: A chilly breeze will be blowin’...
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast