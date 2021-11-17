Advertisement

UNL leaders announce anti-racism, improved diversity plan

UNL announced a plan to boost inclusion and fight racism as part of their 2020 Journey for...
UNL announced a plan to boost inclusion and fight racism as part of their 2020 Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equality.(Bria Battle/10/11 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Leaders of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have announced a plan to boost inclusion and fight racism.

The plan includes providing regular anti-racist teaching seminars, reviewing the university’s current hiring processes in the context of race, and collaborating with Lincoln police to prevent poor treatment of minorities off campus.

Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Marco Barker detailed the plan in a campuswide email sent Wednesday.

The plan is part of UNL’s Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity, which began following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

