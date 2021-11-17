Windy and colder Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved across Nebraska and in its wake we will have colder temperatures along with a gusty northwest wind. High pressure will move into the region tonight giving us clear skies, a lighter wind and cold overnight temperatures. Sunshine expected on Thursday but, it will still be on the cool side.

Mostly cloudy skies this morning, breezy and mild for November. Partly sunny, blustery and colder this afternoon with temperatures rebounding to the upper 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts between 30 to 35 mph.

Colder temperatures for Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Becoming clear tonight, cold and frosty with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cold temperatures expected Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and cool on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts to 25 mph.

Temperatures on Thursday will be cool under mostly sunny skies. (1011 Weather)

Milder temperatures expected by Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be a bit cooler and breezier. Colder on Monday, milder on Tuesday.

At this time, mainly dry conditions expected across Nebraska over the next 7 days.

Mainly dry conditions through the weekend into next week. (1011 Weather)

Some up and down temperatures over the next 7 days but, it looks to be dry through the period. (1011 Weather)

