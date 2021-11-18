Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in New Mexico for missing 10-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to be with Jacqueline Haymon, officials said.(MissingKids. org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Mexico State Police asked for public assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy.

The Amber Alert states Nicolai Kuznetsov is a white male child, 3-foot-10 tall and weighing approximately 60 pounds, with dirty blond hair and brown eyes.

He hasn’t been seen since Nov. 5 and is believed to be in danger. Officials believe he is with his mother, Jacqueline Haymon.

A district court judge in Albuquerque issued an emergency custody order Thursday, which granted Nicolai’s biological father custody due to the grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.

The suspect in a 10-year-old New Mexico boy's Amber Alert may be driving a gray Honda Civic...
The suspect in a 10-year-old New Mexico boy's Amber Alert may be driving a gray Honda Civic with a New Mexico black chile license plate, tag number AMAP53.(MissingKids.org)

The court also issued a bench warrant for Haymon’s arrest. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

They may be driving a gray Honda Civic with a New Mexico black chile license plate, tag number AMAP53.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
The Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increased to the Mid-Orange "High Risk" category on Tuesday,...
Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increases further into High Risk category
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee...
No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing...
Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates