Cool and breezy Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday looks to be milder, but still seasonably cool with more clouds and breezy conditions. Below average temperatures return for the second half of the weekend and early next week. It looks to be mainly dry through the middle of next week.

An upper level disturbance will move through the area Friday so it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy. No precipitation is expected. It will be breezy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Those south winds will help warm us up with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Friday will be milder, but still seasonably cool for much of the area. (KOLN)

A cold front and upper level disturbance should move through the region Saturday so it is going to be a mostly cloudy day. There is a slight chance (less than 10%) of sprinkles and light rain showers. It should not be as breezy with winds becoming north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures look to be in the upper 40s to upper 50s. A reinforcing cold front will move through the area Sunday leading to colder temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to around 50. The second half of the weekend is going to be breezy too.

Seasonably cool again Saturday. (KOLN)

The second half of the weekend will be colder than the first half. (KOLN)

Monday looks to be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s. An upper level ridge builds into the area Tuesday so that day may end up being the warmest of the next seven. A cold front moves through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday leading to cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving). At this time, precipitation is not expected in the area for the middle of next week.

With the exception of a very slight chance of rain Saturday, the next seven days look to be dry. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.