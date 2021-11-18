Family and friends gather to remember Nebraska hunting accident victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a packed house at St. Joseph’s church in Auburn, Neb. on Wednesday night. In front of draped football and baseball jerseys, and numerous pictures, family and friends gathered to remember Kade Reiman. Reiman was killed Saturday in a hunting accident in Pawnee County.

He was a teacher and coach at Palmyra Public School and will never be forgotten by those who knew him.

“He would be the big teddy bear that everyone would love to come to get a hug,” Brynn Westenburg said. “He would be the person to yell my name in a big crowd. He always meant so much to me.”

Through tears, Kade’s father Kevin thanked everyone for coming together, and for the calls and prayers over the last couple of days as the Reiman family goes through the unimaginable.

“He was like my big brother,” Callie Emshoff said. “I didn’t have any brothers close to my age so he was like my big brother. I’m definitely feeling sad, but overall I’m grateful and seeing the impact that he made, and how great he was toward me.”

Investigators blamed the hunting accident on a series of unfortunate events. Reiman was struck by a fired round that had been shot by a partner at a fleeing doe. Authorities say light conditions at dusk, timing, and topography all played a role in putting Reiman, who was obscured from view at the time, in the line of fire.

Remain’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, November 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lincoln. An avid Huskers fan, Reiman’s family is encouraging everyone to wear Nebraska gear to the service.

