Helping Children Grieve: Mourning Hope uses play, peers to support kids who are hurting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The loss of a loved one is unsettling for everyone involved, but children don’t always have the ability to talk about what they are feeling.

Mourning Hope Grief Center helps children to deal with those feelings, and helps their adults to be able to help them.

Founder and Clinical Operations Director, Pam Dinneen said play is a great way for children to act out feelings. One child will use the sand tray and bury her toys, just as she watched people bury her dad. Another child picked flowers from a fake bouquet and put them in a mailbox to “send to her dad in heaven.”

“Children kind of have a shut off valve. They take in as much information as they can get and process at that time. Then they turn it off and may say, ‘What’s for dinner?’ or ‘Can I go out and play?’” said Dinneen. “Adults mistake that for they’re too young to understand. Play is their world. They go out and play and process that, then they come in for more information or express more emotion.”

Children don’t have the cognitive ability to deal with their grief, so they can usually get their feelings out in one of the many playrooms at Mourning Hope. They can visit the Emotion Commotion Room, the theater room or even the game room. Mourning Hope even has a time machine, where kids can set the dials to the year and month they want to go back to and even which loved one they want to speak to.

“It’s children’s grief support, but it’s preventative mental health,” said Executive Director Carly Runestad. “We’re trying to prevent substance abuse, truancy, academic issues, violence, all those things we can try to prevent early on as opposed to trying to treat it later on with other Human Services.”

While adults are able to dig into their grief and understand what’s going on, children often have to process again and again as they develop.

“They come in and out of their grief a lot more than adults get into their grief and that’s where they stay,” said Dinneen.

The big feeling of grief isn’t any less big just because children are small or considered resilient. Mourning Hope is working to bridge the gap between grieving caregivers and grieving children by fostering an environment that allows kids to move through their grief journey and be resilient.

“It’s a lifelong process,” said Dinneen. “But we do believe in healing, we really do believe people have hope for healing in their future. They need to have that support, they need the skills to do that. And as a family they need to have an understanding of how they can do that together through those times.”

Mourning Hope offers all of their sessions to anyone grieving the death-loss of a loved one. Find more about them here.

