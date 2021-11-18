Huskers look ahead to Friday showdown vs. Penn St.

The No. 11 Nebraska volleyball team (19-6, 13-3 Big Ten) plays its final two home matches of the regular season this weekend, welcoming No. 15 Penn State (19-7, 12-4) and Rutgers (8-19, 0-16) to the Devaney Center. First serve against the Nittany Lions on Friday, Nov. 19 is set for 8 p.m., and the game will be televised on BTN and streamed via its digital extension on the FOX Sports app. Larry Punteney will handle play-by-play duties, and Audrey Flaugh will provide color commentary.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Huskers’ play host to the Scarlet Knights on Senior Night at 7 p.m. The match will be televised in a statewide broadcast on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+ with Punteney on play-by-play alongside color analyst Kathi Wieskamp.

This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. Inside the Devaney Center, fans can access the direct radio call of the match at 87.7 FM.

