Huskers top Creighton, snap 5-game skid against in-state rivals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team hung on for a 67-62 win over Creighton on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The victory snapped the Huskers’ 5-game losing streak against their in-state rivals.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska by scoring a season-high 15 points. Freshman Alexis Markowski contributed 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. The Huskers improved their record to 4-0.

Crete grad Morgan Maly scored 16 points for Creighton (1-2), while Bluejays guard and former Lincoln Christian standout Chloe Dworak made her return to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

