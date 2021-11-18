Lane closure on Highway 2 for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a lane closure on Highway 2 on Thursday.

NDOT says the westbound lane closure will occur from 134th Street to Yankee Hill Road, in the area of the South Beltway construction.

The department says local traffic will be maintained. Traffic will be detoured using 148th Street, Highway 34 (O Street), and 84th Street.

NDOT says the closure is expected to last just Thursday.

