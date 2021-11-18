Lincoln clothing drive supporting the Pine Ridge Reservation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For another year, Bill Hawkins, known around Lincoln as Farmer Bill, has started collecting clothes for people in need on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, which borders northern Nebraska.

The community is one of the most underprivileged in the country.

Hawkins told 10/11 NOW the Pine Ridge Reservation clothing drive supports roughly 40,000 people who need clothes for the winter.

Whether it’s coats, hats or gloves, any type of winter clothes and blankets can go a long way for a community desperately in need of help.

You can drop off donations at any of the sites below, and donate any new or gently used clothing.

The Indian Center 1100 Military Rd. outside the front entrance

Goldenrod Bakery 3947 S 48th St.

Tamayta Food Market 4025 S 48th St.

Open Harvest 1618 South St.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 1624 South St.

The Mill Coffee & Tea 330 S 21st St.

The Hub Cafe 250 N 21st St.

