LPD: Stolen car recovered, driver wanted on DUI warrant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered a stolen car and arrested the driver who was wanted on an outstanding DUI warrant.

On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., police were called to an area of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway, in northeast Lincoln, on a stolen vehicle that was being tracked remotely to that location.

LPD said officers were given an update of the vehicle’s location which led them to the area of NW 12th and W Adams.

According to police, once officers were in the area, they found the stolen vehicle, a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot of Luxury Inn on NW 12th Street.

LPD said the car unoccupied and witnesses indicated the occupants entered a hotel room.

Officers said they made contact with a 24-year-old man who was determined to be the driver of the car.

The man was arrested for felony theft by receiving, as well as an outstanding warrant for DUI.

According to police, the car had been reported stolen on November 9th just before 4 a.m., from an area of Portia and Knox Streets, in north Lincoln, and was valued at $3,000.

