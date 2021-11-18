Advertisement

LPS hosts cooking competition for high schoolers

By Samantha Bernt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools students got a taste of the real world at the 16th annual LPS Culinary Competition.

Students were given the chance to sharpen their cooking skills and also received feedback from chefs in the industry at the Southeast Community College Career Academy.

The day was packed with events from knife skills and dessert plating, to team competitions.

Lincoln North Star senior Adeina Smith participated in the dessert plating and team competition.

Smith said the competition proved her passion of culinary arts.

“Cooking is a way for me to get away from all my life stressors,” Smith said. “I realized that I actually really like being in culinary and this is what I want to do in the future.”

Smith’s culinary instructor, Camille Kinney, said she hoped the day would help other students realize their passions, whether they are in culinary or not.

“I think that a lot of our students see culinary as a pathway to their future,” Kinney said. “Some of them are working in culinary opportunities now in high school, and some of them are planning to go to college for culinary but not being a chef.”

The competition also featured a college fair where students were able to meet professionals from Lincoln’s culinary scene.

