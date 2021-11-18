Nebraska to get $3 billion in infrastructure dollars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost immediately, Nebraska is going to be funneled money for roads, broadband internet, airports and more.

It’s part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that garnered bipartisan support, including from Nebraska Republican Representative Don Bacon and Senator Deb Fischer.

On Wednesday, the U.S., Nebraska and Omaha Chambers of Commerce got together to discuss the $3 billion Nebraska is getting and how it will impact the state.

Bryan Slone, with the Nebraska Chamber, said the most crucial part of that funding is $2.2 million in highway funding, that’s a 47% increase in what we receive now.

There’s also another $25 million which will go toward roads, 9% of which are in poor condition.

Slone said for years, state and local governments have been doing the bulk of the infrastructure spending, and now federal funding is catching up, which is extremely important.

“Our economy is built around our ability to produce goods and move them across the country, across the state, to ports and exports. Highways are the core infrastructure for that, for what makes Nebraska’s economy run,” Slone said.

Another important benefit is $100 million to make improvements to rural broadband access. As it stands, 13% of Nebraskans don’t have access to high speed internet.

“Giving people access to broadband is key to the development of agriculture and communities and attractiveness of communities to young people,” Slone said.

The state will also get $11 million for airports, $16.8 million for fire resiliency, $12.7 million for cyber-security, $358 million for water infrastructure and $186 million for public transit.

