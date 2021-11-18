Advertisement

Nebraska State Senators climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Nebraska State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln shared a photo of the group of state senators,...
Nebraska State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln shared a photo of the group of state senators, including fellow State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who recently climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.(Mike Wilkinson | Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WOWT) - Two Nebraska state senators have returned from their recent climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself at the top of Africa’s highest mountain, stating “Mission accomplished.”

Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart was also part of the bipartisan group that made the climb to the top of the 19,000-foot mountain. The group called the trip a chance to get to make a difference and get to know co-workers from across the aisle.

We made it to the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro! Uhuru means freedom in Swahili and I’ve never felt so at peace at the...

Posted by Anna Wishart on Thursday, November 18, 2021

