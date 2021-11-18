Advertisement

Officers arrest two men wanted on outstanding warrants during downtown traffic stop

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two men during a traffic stop who were both wanted on outstanding warrants.

On Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a grey 1999 Chrysler 300 sedan near 10th Street and Lincoln Mall after seeing the car fail to signal.

LPD said the officer made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Cole Emal, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant for traffic violations. LPD said Emal was taken into custody and 1.1 grams of methamphetamine was found on his person.

Police said the officer also found two double edged throwing knives in his pocket. According to police, Emal is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing deadly weapons.

LPD said the passenger in the car, 30-year-old Hector Garcia Nunez, initially gave officers a false name but was identified and was wanted for two outstanding warrants for child abuse.

Officers said Nunez was taken into custody and during a search of his person, officers located 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Emal was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and the outstanding warrant.

Nunez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, false reporting and the outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
The Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increased to the Mid-Orange "High Risk" category on Tuesday,...
Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increases further into High Risk category
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Stolen car recovered, driver wanted on DUI warrant
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Emma Grace
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Lincoln clothing drive supporting the Pine Ridge Reservation
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!