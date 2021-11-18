Officers arrest two men wanted on outstanding warrants during downtown traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two men during a traffic stop who were both wanted on outstanding warrants.

On Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a grey 1999 Chrysler 300 sedan near 10th Street and Lincoln Mall after seeing the car fail to signal.

LPD said the officer made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Cole Emal, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant for traffic violations. LPD said Emal was taken into custody and 1.1 grams of methamphetamine was found on his person.

Police said the officer also found two double edged throwing knives in his pocket. According to police, Emal is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing deadly weapons.

LPD said the passenger in the car, 30-year-old Hector Garcia Nunez, initially gave officers a false name but was identified and was wanted for two outstanding warrants for child abuse.

Officers said Nunez was taken into custody and during a search of his person, officers located 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Emal was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and the outstanding warrant.

Nunez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, false reporting and the outstanding warrants.

