Solar farm special permit granted by planning commission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A solar farm planned for eastern Lancaster County has been a hot topic in city and county meetings for years.

Wednesday afternoon, it cleared a final hurdle, getting 6-1 approval for a special permit from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

During that Wednesday meeting, the board was advised by the County’s legal department to take a vote because if the body remained shy of five total yes’s or no’s, it would simply continue to be on their agenda until it was voted out. It’s the second time they’ve attempted to make a decision on the project. The last motion was at the end of October and it failed 4-2.

The portion approved Wednesday is slated to be spread across the land that spans from North 148th Street to North 190th Street and Holdredge Street to North of Havelock Avenue.

In total, it could span nearly five square miles.

“This is a project we’ve been working on for a few years now, and this vote on the county special permit is a huge milestone that we’re really excited about,” said Sean Harris with Ranger Power, who’s behind the project.

What was approved Wednesday did come with a list of four amendments, which pertain to things like road maintenance, trees being installed as buffers, and rural fire access.

“Concerns raised by neighbors - I think a lot of conditions that were approved as part of the permit go a long way in addressing those,” Harris said.

Part of the ongoing argument from neighbors that live nearby the proposed solar farm is the placement of those panels in areas known as community unit plans or CUPs. They’re small neighborhoods that butt up to land that’s intended only for farming, or to be left as is. It’s a stipulation neighbors told 10/11 NOW they knew when purchasing lots in these areas.

It’s also a portion of the plan that gave commissioners who voted the plan down, pause about moving it forward.

“The solar project is an excellent project but I have to believe they can find some raw farmland instead of going into the out lots of these existing CUPs,” said commissioner Dick Campbell. “New CUPs absolutely, no problem, because they’re buying knowing what’s going to be behind them.”

The portion of the project that falls on the city side was approved at the end of October with no appeals during the 14-day appeals window. Ranger Power said it expects this newest approved portion to be appealed within 14 days to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

Ranger Power said actual construction is still a ways off, but will likely happen within the next two years. It still needs to get building permits and go through the likely appeal process.

