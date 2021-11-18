Advertisement

State attorneys general probing Instagram’s effects on kids

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A group of state attorneys general are investigating Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — recently renamed Meta Platforms — ignored research about the harms it causes to young people.

The investigation is led by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

“When social media platforms treat our children as mere commodities to manipulate for longer screen time engagement and data extraction, it becomes imperative for state attorneys general to engage our investigative authority under our consumer protection laws,” stated Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

It comes on the heels of damning newspaper reports, first by The Wall Street Journal, that found that the company knew about the harms Instagram can cause to teenagers when it comes to mental health and body image issues.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
The Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increased to the Mid-Orange "High Risk" category on Tuesday,...
Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increases further into High Risk category
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Stolen car recovered, driver wanted on DUI warrant
LPD File Photo
Officers arrest two men wanted on outstanding warrants during downtown traffic stop
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Emma Grace
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Lincoln clothing drive supporting the Pine Ridge Reservation