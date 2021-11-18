Sunny, breezy and cool for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure has moved into the plains and that means abundant sunshine for Nebraska. However, it will be a cool Thursday with a chilly northwest wind. Friday will be windier and warmer with more clouds through out the day. Saturday should be a decent day with less wind and above average temperatures.

Sunny, breezy and chilly on Thursday with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 40s. Northwest wind will not be as strong as yesterday, but still blowing 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunny but cool for Thursday (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies for most of Thursday night. A few high level clouds will move into the area by early Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 20s. Southeast wind will develop and increase 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Not as cold Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, windy and a milder with highs in the lower 50s on Friday. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

Warmer and windier on Friday (1011 Weather)

Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 50s with less wind and partly sunny skies.

Less wind on Saturday with comfortable temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Sunday will be breezier and a bit cooler but still mainly dry. Colder for Monday, warmer on Tuesday and breezy at times. Wednesday will be cooler and at this time it still looks mainly dry.

Up and down temperatures expected over the next 7 days and it will be windy at times. (1011 Weather)

