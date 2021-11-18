VA celebrates National Family Caregiver Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week the nation honored those who served our country by celebrating Veterans Day, and this month, it’s time to honor their families with National Family Caregiver Month.

Jeanie Porterfield is proud to have stood alongside her husband Jerry for 27 years in the Air Force. Their romance started when she worked at the Strategic Air Command and he was stationed at Offutt. They traveled the globe like many military families do, ultimately returning to her home where this week they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

And while Jerry’s health has them facing challenges, Jeanie says the Veterans Affairs’ Caregiver Support Program has given her tools, and friends, that help her through the tough times.

”The support group, they’ve been very, very good,” Jeanie said. “I didn’t realize there are other ladies just like me. It’s a challenge, it’s a tough challenge, but it’s also very rewarding.”

Jeanie is one of hundreds of spouses, children, family members and loved ones who take on the role of caregiver, whether they’re prepared or not. Which is what the VA Caregiver Support Program works to overcome.

”A lot of times they won’t even identify themselves as caregivers,” said Joni Morin, program manager. “They feel that maybe its their duty as a spouse, a sibling, as whatever other role they have besides this caregiver role. So even helping them identify they are in this caregiver role and how its impacted their life is how they come to us.”

Morin helped launched the program a decade ago in Omaha, and it has grown as part of a national effort to help families of veterans, young and old, who need support and guidance as they navigate the challenges of caregiving.

“We have telephone support groups,” Morin said. “We have online workshops, we have video connect meetings with our caregivers, we do Annie texts where we send them texts to give them positive affirmation. We just really try and wrap a whole bunch of services and support we can around our caregivers.”

For caregivers like Jeanie, support groups in the program have led to wonderful friendships and the encouragement she needs to get through difficult days.

”I like ‘em! I like ‘em all!” she said of her fellow caregivers. “At one of our meetings, one of the ladies... said, ‘Jeanie, I would love to have you as my friend’. Just because I voiced my opinion, I said ‘we can do it, we’re all in this together, nothing’s impossible and we’re military wives, we can do it.”

“You have to think positive,” she continues. “I think that’s how the other wives feel, too, the military wives. You gotta be positive and there have been many times in our lives, you know, wherever you are, you have your moments, but you can’t give up. And I ain’t giving up.”

Information about the programs offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs can be found on their website. Information about a presidential proclamation of the month can be found here.

