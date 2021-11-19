Brisk south wind for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be warmer Friday morning for much of Nebraska, however, a gusty south wind will still make it feel cold. Mid and high level clouds will create filtered sunshine through out the day. The south breeze could gust up to 40 mph at times. There will be less wind on Saturday with decent temperatures and variable high cloudiness. Sunday will be breezy again and cooler.

Partly sunny, windy and a bit warmer for Friday. Highs in the lower 50s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

Milder temperatures on Friday but it will be windy at times. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy Friday night and cool with lows bottoming out in the mid 30s. South wind continues but not as brisk, 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures expected Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny and not as windy on Saturday. Highs in the mid 50s with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph becoming northerly in the afternoon.

Above average temperatures expected on Saturday and not as windy. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies for Sunday but it will be cooler and breezy again. Highs in the upper 40s and a Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Cooler and windier on Sunday (1011 Weather)

Still not looking like we will have any significant precipitation over the next 7 days across Nebraska.

Mainly dry conditions expected through Thanksgiving. (1011 Weather)

Up and down temperatures expected over the next 7 days but, we are not anticipating any large swings with the temperatures. Mainly dry conditions expected through the period.

No large swings in temperature over the next seven days. (1011 Weather)

