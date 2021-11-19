Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Are you looking for some fun activities to keep you busy this weekend?

Here’s a list of items to check out in this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Pioneers Park Nature Center Presents Radical Raptors (Night Hike)

This is your chance to learn about hawks, owls and turkey vultures during this night hike at the Nature Center. You will explore the various raptors you might be able to see or hear at night and which ones to look for during the day. Guests will also look at raptor artifacts from the Nature Center collection. Dress for the weather, as most of this program will take place outdoors.

Friday 6-7:30 p.m.; $5 per person

More info: HERE

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents A Christmas Carol

From Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol featuring Dick Terhune, a Playhouse legend returns to captivate with a one-man retelling of Charles Dickens’ Christmas tale. Playing all the classic characters, this amazing performer will warm your soul with the eternal truths of the salvation of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $25, Students: $15

More info: HERE

Nebraska Women’s Basketball

Don’t miss any of the action! The Huskers are off to a great start this season, so come cheer them on as they face off against the Eagles from North Carolina Central. Go Big Red.

Saturday 12 p.m.; Adults: $10, Reserved: $15, Youth & Seniors: $5

More info: HERE

Blue Oyster Cult

Don’t miss your chance to see this group live! Blue Oyster Cult is an American Rock band formed in Stony Brook, New York in 1967. They are best known for the singles “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Burnin’ for You” and “Godzilla.”

Saturday 8 p.m.; Tickets start at $30

More info: HERE

2021 Holiday Harvest Farmers Market

The Holiday Harvest Farmers Market brings the community and our local producers together for a festival of local food and late-season harvests. Come shop for your holiday feasts and stock up for the winter.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

