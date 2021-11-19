Advertisement

Lincoln’s highest daily COVID case total of 2021 recorded Thursday

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported 253 new COVID cases on Thursday, the highest daily total in 2021.

LLCHD also reported two new deaths, including a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. LLCHD also received notification of one death that wasn’t captured in the tracking system. The death occurred in January and was a woman in her 60s who was not hospitalized and unvaccinated. This brings the total number of deaths attributed to COVID in the county to 325.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:  90 with 52 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 38 from other communities (9 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial:  mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure:  The current DHM is effective through November 24 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

