Magical Lights of Seward returns to fairgrounds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler temperatures might be making a lot of people ready for Christmas even before the turkey hits the table.

Lucky for them, holiday light displays are popping up around Nebraska, including the one billed the biggest that’s a short drive from the Capital City.

The Magical Lights of Seward is back for a second year at the Seward Fairgrounds. While it doesn’t officially open until next Friday, the family operation was already starting to take shape back in October.

“We wanted to bring something magical to rural Nebraska,” said Vinny Bittinger, one of the owners. “We’re from here, we live here, and we said let’s build something cool.”

Even before the physical structures start to pop up, Bittinger said they’ve already spent hundreds of hours doing behind-the-scenes work. That includes everything from syncing colors to lights, selecting music, animating displays, and more.

They’ve tried to add something new to each aspect of the drive-thru experience, taking a step back and looking to fill what they call “dark spots.”

Some of the newer parts include an expansion of a tribute to first responders and veterans, and a more complex synchronization to the music.

“30-foot light up piano that plays the music,” Vinny said. “So I had to almost learn how to play piano to make it at least a little accurate.”

Outside of the piano are faces that are animated much like your favorite TV shows to have mouths match up to words across characters like trees, elves, and Santa.

The displays are built and then lights are pushed through individual holes, by the thousands.

The lights aren’t like ones seen hanging around the neighborhood, they’re specialty ones with microchips; the same microchips experiencing a global shortage and used cars.

“The increase in cost in those computer chips - we have seen it,” said Maggie Bittinger, another owner. “Also, you know, just getting the amount of lights here that we wanted was difficult.”

The Bittingers said the display started taking shape days after it ended last year. Light displays have now become their full-time jobs, so it helped them get ahead of some of the supply chain issues.

“We put in our order with manufacturers in multiple countries,” Vinny said.

While it’s a full-time gig now, this show for their neighbors, set up with the parents and children, holds a special place in their hearts.

“Hidden throughout our show are so many Easter eggs of this little thing and that little thing and I love to see what the kids find,” Vinny said.

New this year you can purchase tickets online beforehand, which will save you $5. They still have the option to purchase tickets at the gate, but like last year, they sell by the time slot so that cars can flow through smoothly.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.