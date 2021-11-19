Advertisement

“Paws to Adopt” Adoption Event with the Capital Humane Society

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society will be holding a special adoption event on Friday.

CHS says Union Bank & Trust will help sponsor the adoption fees for pets adopted at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, part of its Paws to Adopt Adoption Event.

“In an effort to assist as many people as possible, customers will need to join a virtual line via ‘Qless’,” CHS said in a press release.

“The link can be found on our website at www.capitalhumanesociety.org. The virtual line will open at 11:00 a.m. Friday while adoptions will not start until 11:30 a.m. Hours at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center for Friday are 11:30am-7:30pm. All adoptions and interactions end a half hour before close (7 p.m.).

CHS says all pets up for adoption will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Pets that are available for adoption will be listed on the Capital Humane Society’s website.

