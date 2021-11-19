Southeast Nebraska first responders collaborate for road safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday, transportation and law enforcement agencies in southeast Nebraska highlighted their efforts to keep drivers and first responders safe on the road.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol brought together first responders from five counties for the event at NSP headquarters.

The celebration was due to the signing of a memorandum for road safety that has been in the works since 2017.

The memorandum focused on safety of first responders at crashes, as well as those traveling on state roadways.

Tow truck drivers were also in attendance for their role they play in crash clean-up. For Andrew Weber with Midwest Towing, the event hit close to home. Over the summer, Weber was hit by a passing driver while on the job.

Although the driver was asleep, Weber said the incident could have been avoided.

“Really couldn’t have been helped that the motorist fell asleep, so it wouldn’t have mattered if there was a trooper behind me or flashing lights, he fell asleep,” Weber said. “If we could have been out a little bit faster, that might not have happened.”

Clearing crash sites faster is one of the efforts of the partnership.

Nineteen agencies across southeast Nebraska are involved in the Traffic Incident Management meetings and have reviewed 17 specific crashes.

According to data from NDOT, the 17 crashes equal a total of 62 hours of roadway closures and 76 hours of first responders on scene.

Jeni Campana, NDOT’s spokesperson, said the goal is to reduce that overall time, reduce risk and improve mobility.

“We are all doing this in the name of safety; the safety of us and the safety of people on the roadway,” Campana said.

Drones have also played a useful role in clearing crashes quickly. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, their drones have been used in crash investigations dozens of times in the last few months. It takes less than half the time to map a crash scene, according to troopers, which allows for faster clean-up and a quicker road re-opening.

Campana said the group has plans to continue to collect data on how long it takes first responders to clear a crash site starting from the time the crash happens.

