Update on Buffalo Creek Fire

Buffalo Creek Fire
Buffalo Creek Fire(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Buffalo Creek Fire in Banner and Scotts Bluff counties stands at 80% contained with a total of 2,600 acres burned. Local climate conditions and weather forecasts are favorable for containment to rapidly increase still further. 

Most state assets have been released from work on the fire by the local Incident Commander, including the Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team, Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. The Banner County fire department and Nebraska Game and Parks are continuing to monitor the area and extinguish any hot spots.

According to NEMA Preparedness and Operations Section Manager Earl Imler, Nebraska State Patrol drones continued to locate hotspots for water drops by Nebraska National Guard helicopters on Thursday before they were released to return to Lincoln by local incident command.

Also on Thursday, Imler reported that three Type VI engines, one from Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District, one from Harrison and one from Nebraska Game and Parks, patrolled the fire with a goal of having at least 10 yards between the perimeter and any hot spots.

“Some areas inside the perimeter have 100 yards of black surrounding hot spots,” Imler said. “Local fire departments are confident in the containment and their ability to ensure that the response to this event gets across the finish line.”

