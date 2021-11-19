Water service shutoff at Pioneers Park rescheduled for Nov. 22

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Monday, water service will not be available in Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. due to a water meter replacement project. The project is expected to be completed by Tuesday, November 23, weather permitting. Portable toilets will be available at the Pioneers Park Nature Center and Pioneers Golf Course clubhouse. The project has been delayed due to contractor scheduling issues.

Areas that will not have water service include all restrooms, Pioneers Golf Course, Nature Center, Pinewood Bowl, and other Pioneers Park facilities. Signs will be posted at the entrances of each facility to alert visitors of the situation.

For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

