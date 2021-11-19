Weekend Forecast: Mild and dry for Saturday, cooler and breezy on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Much of the weather this month has been highlighted by up and down temperatures, but with more above average temperatures than below. The forecast for this weekend - and for the next week - continues that trend. We’ll also continue to see plenty of dry weather across the area over the next week, which as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The forecast for this weekend doesn’t look too bad with temperatures that should be generally staying above average on Saturday before turning a bit cooler on Sunday. If you had to pick a day to get outside, Saturday will your day as again, it should be a bit warmer and shouldn’t have nearly as much wind.

Into Friday night, skies are expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy across much of the area, though it will be staying dry. We should see some clearing as we head through the overnight hours, but more cloud cover is expected through the day on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state. Winds should remain out of the south tonight up to around 10 MPH with southwest winds eventually swinging around to the north on Saturday afternoon as another cold front drops through the state. Even with the front dropping through, dry weather is expected through this weekend. We should see more sunshine on Sunday as high pressure settles into the area, but it will be breezy with northwest winds at 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts up to 40 MPH possible on Sunday afternoon.

More dry weather is expected on Saturday, though we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. (KOLN)

Temperatures into Saturday morning will be chilly, but about where we should be for mid to late November. Look for lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s across the state. If we see a longer period of clear skies, temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska.

Morning lows should stay a few degrees above average on Saturday morning with temperatures falling to the upper 20s to low 30s. (KOLN)

Even with the cloud cover, we should climb back above average by Saturday afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 40s to upper 50s from north to south across the state. A cold front will drop through the state through the afternoon, thus the cooler temperatures across northern Nebraska versus southern parts of the state.

Look for highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. (KOLN)

Into Sunday morning, morning temperatures look to fall into the mid 20s to low 30s for most of the coverage area with the warmest readings into southeastern Nebraska.

Look for lows ranging from the low 20s to low 30s on Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon look to be about 10° cooler than on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to the low 50s. With blustery north and northwest winds though, it will likely feel a few degrees cooler.

Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with breezy north and northwest winds. Look for highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s for most. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is highlighted by up and down temperatures over the next week. After a weekend that is close to normal for Lincoln, should settle into the mid 40s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will the warmest days we have over the next week with a high near 60° on Tuesday and in the upper 50s on Wednesday. For the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, it looks to be a bit chilly with temperatures only reaching the 30s to low 40s across the state - but it does look to be dry for the holiday. Temperatures stay on the cool side of average into next Friday as well as the Huskers host the Hawkeyes in Lincoln and folks are out shopping for Black Friday. Look for highs - for now at least - in the low 40s by next Friday with more dry weather. Little to no rain or snow is expected over the next week as we’ll continue our run of dry weather. Winds look to be breezy on Sunday, as well as again on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Temperatures will continue to be up and and down over the next week with some breezy weather expected at times this weekend and midweek next week. (KOLN)

