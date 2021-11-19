Zoo Lights returning to Lincoln Children’s zoo with new features

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Started in 2019, Zoo Lights has become a newer tradition in the Capital City, and in 2021 it will return with a wider range of lights. One of only three places in the United States, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo will feature a dangling light experience this year for the first time. President and CEO of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, John Chapo, said it is “something no one has ever seen in the Midwest.” All the light displays are powered by Lincoln Electric System.

Chapo also said it’s a great attraction for the whole family to enjoy. “It’s magical and you can stroll at your own pace,” Chapo said. “Remember when you were a kid and you thought a 10 foot tree was forever, just imagine a 40 foot tree. It’s just wonderful and heartwarming and it’s all about happiness and family time together.”

Zoo Lights starts on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving and will run until Dec. 30. You can purchase tickets on the Lincoln Children’s Zoo website.

