Gamers pack up the Mid America Center for MAGE event

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - The Mid-America Center is jam-packed with gamers all weekend.

“It’s the first annual MAGE expo.”

MAGE stands for the Mid American Gamers Expo. People can play anything from the classics to the next-gen consoles and games.

The gaming event has vendors, tournaments, and even a 26-hour gaming marathon! Freshman high schooler Thijs Dewey decided to come to the MAGE to check out what all the hype is about.

“Just checking out some games. I played some Sonic with my dad,” said Thijs Dewey.

Thijs says he’s happy to be at the expo with a bunch of people who are into video games just as much as him.

That's a wrap on day one and the College & eSports panel. This group shared their expertise on the professional and educational opportunities eSports has to offer. Thank you panelists for highlighting the different opporuntities gaming has to offer! #MAGEIowa pic.twitter.com/dBDyYQVtk8 — MAGE Iowa (@MAGEIowa) November 20, 2021

“It’s pretty cool because there’s a lot of people out there who have the same interest. It’s nice to know that there’s more people than I actually thought really like all these different games.”

Former Husker running back Ahman Green is helping with the event. Green says he has a deep passion for gaming and is happy to see how much the gaming industry and culture have grown.

“This is a new world. Esports is a whole new world that is now being found out about. It’s always been here. There’s been underground leagues for years. They’re all underground but now it’s above-ground” said Green.

What’s helping the gaming world grow is the different ways people can get involved with video games.

“It’s not just the gaming side of it. You can work on being behind the camera. You can work on commentating the game. Just like how we watch Monday night football, we watch the NBA championship, we got the commentators giving us verbally. It’s the same for video games,” said Green.

