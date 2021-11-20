Advertisement

Lincoln family is safe after light pole hits their home

By Samantha Bernt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is glad they are safe after a close call on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., witnesses say a car swerved into the yard of Shannon Russell’s home, near 27th and O Streets, and hit a utility pole.

The pole landed on Russell’s home close to her children’s bedroom window.

The family was at home at the time, and they are grateful everyone is okay.

“It felt like an earthquake had shook the house after the utility pole had hit the house,” Russell said. “All we can do is be glad that nobody was hurt.”

The Lincoln Police Department said the driver of the vehicle was northbound on 27th Street when the passenger grabbed the steering wheel, which caused the car to run into the pole.

Russell said it is unclear who will pay for the fix, but her landlord will handle it.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers vs. Rutgers volleyball on Saturday canceled
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Lincoln’s highest daily COVID case total of 2021 recorded Thursday
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman

Latest News

The team paid a special tribute to Cpl. Daegan Page, a young man from Omaha, who was one of the...
UNL hockey honors Cpl. Daegan Page
UNL hockey honors military
UNL Hockey honors CPL. Daegan Page
Huskers arrive in Madison
Huskers arrive in Madison
Look for highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Weekend Forecast: Mild and dry for Saturday, cooler and breezy on Sunday