Lincoln family is safe after light pole hits their home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is glad they are safe after a close call on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., witnesses say a car swerved into the yard of Shannon Russell’s home, near 27th and O Streets, and hit a utility pole.

The pole landed on Russell’s home close to her children’s bedroom window.

The family was at home at the time, and they are grateful everyone is okay.

“It felt like an earthquake had shook the house after the utility pole had hit the house,” Russell said. “All we can do is be glad that nobody was hurt.”

The Lincoln Police Department said the driver of the vehicle was northbound on 27th Street when the passenger grabbed the steering wheel, which caused the car to run into the pole.

Russell said it is unclear who will pay for the fix, but her landlord will handle it.

