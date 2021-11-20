Advertisement

Lincoln High Track and Field Runner commits to Florida State University

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Over at Lincoln High Track and Field, stand-out Dejaz Defrand announced she will be taking her talents to the Sunshine State committing to Florida State University.

The top four came down to Nebraska, Auburn, Ohio State and FSU.

“All my family is in Florida, so I wanted to stay close to family, said DeFrand. “Also, when I took a visit there I really liked how the coach reacted with the students and the athletes and also I got a really good family feel from it so that’s what I really liked about it. It feels amazing because I worked so hard to get here, I just want to show everyone what I can do.”

DeFrand still has one last track season left at Lincoln High. She said she wants to focus on breaking all the records that she has already broke.

