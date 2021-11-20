Advertisement

Nebraska Men’s Basketball: Walker paces Nebraska in 78-60 win over Idaho State

Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shot attempts and Nebraska beat Idaho...
Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shot attempts and Nebraska beat Idaho State 78-60.(10/11 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shot attempts and Nebraska beat Idaho State 78-60.

Alonzo Verge Jr., and Keisei Tominaga - off the bench - each scored 11 for Nebraska.

C.J. Wilcher scored 10. Austin Smellie made two foul shots for the Bengals, but Lat Mayen followed with a 3, McGowens with a jump shot and Kobe Webster’s three-point play made it 55-40 and Nebraska was up up double digits the rest of the way.

Robert Ford III scored 13 points for Idaho State, Smellie 12 and Tarik Cool 10.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers vs. Rutgers volleyball on Saturday canceled
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Lincoln’s highest daily COVID case total of 2021 recorded Thursday
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman

Latest News

Nebraska eager for Penn State
Nebraska eager for Penn State
FSU
DeFrand commits to FSU
Over at Lincoln High Track and Field, stand-out Dejaz Defrand announced she will be taking her...
Lincoln High Track and Field Runner commits to Florida State University
Huskers head coach Scott Frost
Frost Talks on Culture and Resiliency Ahead of Wisconsin