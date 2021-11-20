Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, cooler, and breezy weather expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast continues to be pretty quiet as we look ahead to the next week with more dry weather expected for most of the state. A couple cold fronts are expected to slide through the state over the next week that will lead to some breezy weather, but even with those fronts moving through, it doesn’t look like much, if any, moisture can be expected.

Into Saturday evening, skies are expected to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible across the area. Skies will clear out through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning with skies staying sunny to mostly sunny through the day on Sunday. A cold front is forecast to push through the state late tonight and into the overnight hours, turning our winds to the north and northwest and ushering in cooler and breezy weather to finish the weekend on Sunday.

Low temperatures into Sunday morning will be chilly, but nothing that we haven’t seen before so far this fall season. Look for lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state, though as winds begin to pick up early tomorrow morning, it will feel a bit cooler.

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will be a bit cooler than on Saturday with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s from north to south across the state.

The extended forecast will keep temperatures in the 40s and low 50s into the new work week on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures then jump back to the low 60s by Tuesday thanks in part to some strong southerly winds across the area. The warm up won’t last long as another cold front will start to bring temperatures down on Wednesday with more blustery winds. Behind the front and into the Thanksgiving holiday, temperatures will dip to the low 40s on Thursday with sunny skies and dry weather. Temperatures rebound by next Friday and Saturday back to the low 50s with mostly sunny skies and more dry weather.

