Beatrice girl donates Thanksgiving meals to those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season puts many in the giving spirit, and Beatrice 7-year-old Camille Thomas is no different.

Camille Thomas is spending her holiday season packing Thanksgiving meals for two Beatrice families with all the fixings.

It was all Camille’s idea, and she said she really just wanted to give back.

“I’m making things for people that don’t have that much food, that are in need of food that they need and that don’t have that much money,” Camille said.

Her mom, Jalanea, said she posted her daughters idea on a Beatrice Facebook group and asked if anyone wanted to donate, or if they knew of anyone in need of a meal.

“It was very hard because we got about 25 responses and unfortunately, we can only do two, but I’m going to be happy helping those two people,” Jalanea said.

Jalanea said Camille took charge every step of the way from picking out the food, grocery shopping and deciding who the meals would go to.

She said her family has been in the position of needing a Thanksgiving meal, which is what inspired Camille to give the happiness of a holiday meal to someone else.

Camille said her favorite part is giving people food that might not have enough and hopes “they are happy that they have it.”

