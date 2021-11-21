Advertisement

Kellogg’s to restart talks with striking cereal workers

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Kellogg Co. will reopen contract talks this week with its 1,400 cereal plant workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said negotiations are scheduled to resume Monday with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers.

This week’s session will be the first time the two sides have met since the beginning of the month when they were unable to reach an agreement after two days of bargaining. The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal, including Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks.

