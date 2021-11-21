Monday Forecast: A seasonal start to the holiday week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into Thanksgiving week, it looks like the weather should cooperate for most of us as a rather uneventful week of weather looks to be on tap across the state. We will have to deal with some up and down temperatures with some breezy winds at times, but no major storm systems are expected to impact the area or really much of the region, so if you’re planning on travelling for the holiday, the weather looks like it should be good for it.

Into Sunday evening, high cloud cover is expected to filter back into the eastern half of the state. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight and into the first half of the day on Monday with high cloud cover thinning out as we head into the afternoon hours. Just how thick that overnight cloud cover is will be a determining factor in where our overnight lows go as some thicker cloud cover could keep us a few degrees warmer. Skies look to clear out by Monday evening.

High clouds are expected to filter back into the area tonight and into the day on Monday, with skies clearing by the late afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Monday morning will be chilly - but about where we should be for late November. Look for morning lows to settle into the 20s to near 30° across much of the state with light winds.

Look for lows to dip into the 20s for most of the state into early Monday morning. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, we should see a nice warm up for western Nebraska with temperatures climbing back into the lower and middle 60s. Temperatures for central and eastern Nebraska will be cooler, with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s thanks to some extra cloud cover.

Look for highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 60s across the state on Monday afternoon with mostly to partly sunny skies. (KOLN)

The warmest temperatures of the next week are expected on Tuesday as an upper level ridge builds into the Plains. This will also lead to strong southerly winds impacting the area on Tuesday with winds potentially gusting as high as 40 to 45 MPH at times on Tuesday. The combination of that upper level ridge, sunny skies, and strong southerly winds will help push temperatures to the low 60s to low 70s across the state.

Look for temperatures to reach the low 60s to low 70s on Tuesday with south winds that could be gusting up to 40 MPH. (KOLN)

Past Tuesday and towards the Thanksgiving holiday, temperatures will take a bit of a nose dive as a front sweeps through the area on Wednesday. We’ll see highs fall to the 40s and 50s on Wednesday with more blustery winds with temperatures bottoming out in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Temperatures begin trending back down on Wednesday with highs falling into the 40s and 50s. (KOLN)

Thanksgiving Day temperatures will be chilly, with highs in the 30s and 40s for most of central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

For now, it looks like the Thanksgiving holiday will be sunny and dry across the state - though chilly for much of eastern Nebraska where the coldest temperatures are expected. Winds could be a bit breezy into Thursday morning, but should decrease into the afternoon.

The extended forecast has temperatures quickly rebounding and climbing back above average for Friday and into the weekend as temperatures look to stay above average as we finish November and begin December. Look for highs back in the mid 50s with mainly dry weather for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Dry weather with more above average temperatures are expected through most of the next week. Thanksgiving looks to be the exception with highs in the 30s and low 40s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.