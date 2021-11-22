Advertisement

Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen firearm in downtown Lincoln

(KKTV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A convicted felon was arrested for possessing a stolen firearm in downtown Lincoln on Sunday.

A police officer observed a white 2008 Lincoln MKX driving recklessly through the Haymarket at a high rate of speed squealing its tires just before 2 a.m. The officer conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle in the area of 10th and P Street and a man exited the passenger door and ran away.

The officer observed the man to be carrying a handgun in his hand and he chased after him. Other officers were called into the area to assist and the man was located in an alley north of 11th and P Street.

According to LPD, 23-year-old Tyson Ewings was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was located in the parking garage at 11th and Q and had been reported stolen on Aug. 8 from the 300 block of N 44th Street.

Officers also located a bag with suspected cocaine and paraphernalia with residue that tested positive for cocaine on his person. Inside the vehicle, officers located a loaded magazine for the firearm.

Ewings is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resist Arrest 2nd Subsequent Offense, and Tamper with Physical Evidence.

The firearm was inside a vehicle that was stolen on Aug. 8 from the 300 block of N 44th Street.  The keys to the vehicle had been left in the ignition. The vehicle was recovered on Aug. 13.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Lincoln police investigating death in Southeast Lincoln
Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Group collecting signatures to eliminate state board of education

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he was misled about UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green's plan to...
Nebraska governor deals ‘no faith’ blow to university officials’ strategy to address racism
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts on Chancellor Green's 'anti-racist' plan citing Ibram Kendi
New 1,500 foot KOLN tower in rural Seward County.
Get ready to rescan! KOLN relaunches ch. 10 following tower collapse
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: University needs to address minority performance 'discrepancies'