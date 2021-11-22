Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen firearm in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A convicted felon was arrested for possessing a stolen firearm in downtown Lincoln on Sunday.

A police officer observed a white 2008 Lincoln MKX driving recklessly through the Haymarket at a high rate of speed squealing its tires just before 2 a.m. The officer conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle in the area of 10th and P Street and a man exited the passenger door and ran away.

The officer observed the man to be carrying a handgun in his hand and he chased after him. Other officers were called into the area to assist and the man was located in an alley north of 11th and P Street.

According to LPD, 23-year-old Tyson Ewings was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was located in the parking garage at 11th and Q and had been reported stolen on Aug. 8 from the 300 block of N 44th Street.

Officers also located a bag with suspected cocaine and paraphernalia with residue that tested positive for cocaine on his person. Inside the vehicle, officers located a loaded magazine for the firearm.

Ewings is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resist Arrest 2nd Subsequent Offense, and Tamper with Physical Evidence.

The firearm was inside a vehicle that was stolen on Aug. 8 from the 300 block of N 44th Street. The keys to the vehicle had been left in the ignition. The vehicle was recovered on Aug. 13.

