Get ready to rescan! KOLN relaunches ch. 10 following tower collapse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - KOLN has completed a major tower rebuild project and officially relaunched KOLN channel 10 after the main tower in rural Seward County collapsed during an ice storm in 2020.

“KOLN has had a presence on channel 10 since 1953,” 10/11 Chief Engineer Brent Haun said. “So, we’re happy to say we’re back and we’re ready for another really long run.”

If you have an antenna and want to watch KOLN over the air, simply rescan your television channels anytime after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Additionally, you might even find a few more free channels. If you watch TV through a cable or satellite service, you do not need to rescan. Your service provider will do it for you.

“We thank all of our loyal viewers for their patience during this massive rebuild project,” 10/11 Vice President & General Manager Shannon Booth said. “It’s an exciting time for 10/11. With the significant investments we’ve made, we’re well positioned to serve our viewers for many years to come.”

The new KOLN tower is about 1,500 feet tall and one of the tallest structures in the state.

After the rescan, your channel lineup should include:

10-1: KOLN/CBS

4-1: KSNB/NBC

4-2: MeMy TV

10-4: Heroes & Icons

10-5: Circle

10-6: Justice/True Crime Network

The KOLN-TV tower at Beaver Crossing collapsed due to an ice storm during the early morning hours of January 18, 2020. (Source: KOLN) (WOWT)

How do I rescan my TV?

If you watch TV through a cable or satellite service, you do not need to rescan. Your service provider will do it for you. You only need to rescan if you’re trying to watch over the air with an antenna. Don’t worry. It is easy to rescan your TV. Just follow these simple steps.

General guide

Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote.

Go to SETUP or SETTINGS.

Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS.

Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS.

Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan.

Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram your channels. That’s OK! Reprogramming your tuner is exactly what you want to do to access the upgrades and new channels.

Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or 15 to 30 minutes to complete. DON’T stop the process once it starts.

At this point, your scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, with others, you may need to select OK or EXIT on your remote.

NOTE: Some manufacturers have you use the LEFT/RIGHT arrow to access menu functions.

Sometimes they throw you a curveball and make the CHANNEL UP/DOWN and VOLUME UP/DOWN double as menu navigation.

It can be a bit tricky, but if you’re familiar with your television remote, you already know this stuff.

