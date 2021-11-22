Howells-Dodge defeats Cross County in Class D1 State Final

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - #5 Howells-Dodge, #10 Cross County faced off Monday in the Class D1 State Championship at Memorial Stadium. The Jaguars top the Cougars 42-12 to take home the D1 State Title.

Howells-Dodge were led by senior running back Levi Belina. Belina finished the day with 23 carries, 153 yards and five total touchdowns.

The Cougars struggled to get things going offensively. This season they are averaging over 400 yards of offense per game, on Monday just 274 yards. Senior running back Carter Seim usually carries the load. On Monday he was held to just 97 yards rushing with zero touchdowns.

Howells-Dodge caps off an undefeated (13-0) 2021 season with the win, while the Cougars end the season 11-2.

