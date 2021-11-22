Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t play in Friday’s game against Iowa.

BREAKING: Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez will NOT play against Iowa. Coach Frost said he injured his shoulder in the first half against Wisconsin. Logan Smothers will start.



Full comments ⬇ pic.twitter.com/Jhi3FUEvXv — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) November 22, 2021

Coach Frost said he would encourage Martinez to walk with the senior players for the game, saying he needs to be honored alongside his teammates.

The Huskers could play Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg as QB, Frost said.

Running Back Rahmir Johnson also most likely will not be playing in Friday’s game, he said.

Iowa native Erik Chinander on the significance of this game, against Iowa



“Big for recruiting, a win can set you up for next year, the aftermath can mean a lot for the program.”



Also said it’s important to win games like this, the natural next step #Huskers pic.twitter.com/zLpcpkDqJK — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) November 22, 2021

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.