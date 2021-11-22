Huskers win big over Southern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball hosted it’s fourth straight home game in Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, defeating Southern 82-59.

Bryce McGowens recorded the first double-double of his career, notching 18 points to go along with a season-high 11 rebounds. It was Nebraska’s second double-double of the season. McGowens’ double-double is the first by a Husker freshman since Yvan Ouedraogo against Northwestern on March 1, 2020.

Derrick Walker posted a career high in points for the second straight game, as he tallied 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting. He topped his previous best of 14 set twice before, including Friday’s game against Idaho State. Walker is 12-of-13 from the field the last two games.

Nebraska tied a season high with four players in double figures. The Huskers’ 82 points scored marked a new season high for the Big Red, and their 23-point victory is the largest margin of victory on the season.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.